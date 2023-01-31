Fonz Tramontano, who lives in Eckington, and Lexi Whiteside, of Hasland, will launch the song Freedom on digital platforms on Friday, February 3.

Lexi said: “We are so excited about this release. The song is a Synthwave track. Synthwave is a genre that focuses on 80s music style but with modern production values.

"The song is about the ending of a toxic relationship and having a realisation that you don’t need someone else to save you, that “Freedom comes from within”. So in essence, it is a song about self love and realising you are your own hero.”

Cover of Fonz Tramontano and Lexi Whiteside's new single Freedom.

Freedom is the first ever single for solo musician Lexi, 31, who wrote the lyrics and recorded the vocals at Catford Studios in Brimington. It’s the second single released by Fonz on the Headphone Music label which snapped him up this year. Fonz’s first single for the Californian label was a collaboration with fellow signing Star Madman and resulted in the song Together being a great success for both artists.

Fonz, who plays guitar in the rock band Metropolis, recorded the music for Freedom at his Mileven Studio in Sheffield where he has produced award-winning tracks. He has picked up four honours in the Clouzine International Music Awards, winning best dance track three years on the trot from 2020 to 2022 and best collaboration song in 2022. Fonz, 59, has released five albums and 29 singles independently since 2019.

The seeds were sown for Lexi and Fonz’s collaboration while she was living in Canada. Lexi said: “I listened to Fonz’s songs while recovering from knee surgery. I was so impressed and surprised by Fonz’s music as I had been so used to seeing him play in Metropolis. I messaged Fonz to voice appreciation for his work and cheekily said if ever he fancied collaborating that would be amazing. I was pleasantly surprised when Fonz took me up on the offer and sent this amazing Synthwave song over.

"We definitely plan to collaborate again."