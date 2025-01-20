Ranagri play at St. Alkmund’s Church in Duffield on March 1, 2025 (photo: Jason Sheldon/Junction 10)

An award-winning indie folk band whose credits include playing to thousands of people at the UK’s top festivals will be performing in a Derbyshire village.

Ranagri blend voices, guitar, bouzouki, flutes, whistles, harp/electric harp, and bodhrán/drums to create a mesmerising live show which will be hosted at St Alkmund’s Church, Duffield on March 1, 2025.

The band has recorded five albums to date, with the latest release, Tradition, placed in Folk Radio’s top 10 albums of 2022. Ranagri joined forces with legendary crooner Tony Christie to record The Great Irish Songbook in 2015.

Bookings at Cropredy, Wickham and Shrewbury festivals in 2024 have followed Ranagri’s performances at some of the most prestigious venues across the UK and Europe. Ranagri has played at Cambridge Folk Festival, Bloom festival (Dublin), Montelago festival (Italy), Towersey Festival, Birmingham Symphony Hall, The Union Chapel and Kings Place, London.

Irish broadcaster RTE described Ranagri as “Echoes of Pentangle, Jethro Tull and new Celtic folk sounds cemented by strong contemporary songwriting”.

Tickets for the show in Duffield cost £19 (adult), £18 (concession), £7 (student), available at the door, from Caroline Morgan, tel 07977 091171 and online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com

The concert is part of a series organised by Music at Duffield whose programme for 2025 includes guitarist Manus Noble on January 25, Bemrose Recital by Matthew Frith at the Multi Faith Centre, University of Derby on March 16 at 4pm, Baroque Alchemy on April 5. Both the January and April concerts will be held at St Alkmund’s Church at 7.30pm.