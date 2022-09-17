Award-winning conductor directs The Hallé's concert to celebrate 90 years of Sheffield City Hall
An award-winning conductor will be on the podium directing The Hallé orchestra in a performance of Ravel’s La Valse to celebrate Sheffield City Hall’s 90th anniversary.
The orchestra’s assistant conductor Delyana Lazarova is the winner of the inaugural Siemens Hallé International Conductors Competition.
At the concert in the City Hall on September 23, Delyana will introduce the Hallé’s newest Artist in Residence, her Bulgarian compatriot, but long-British based, Dobrinka Tabakova. Dobrinka’s vibrant Cello Concerto will be performed by British cellist Guy Johnston.
The concert concludes with Tchaikovsky’s ‘Pathétique’ Symphony, widely regarded as the composer’s greatest symphonic achievement. This symphony embraces a first movement of raw emotions, a teasing waltz, a barnstorming march and a tragic slow finale.
Tickets from £22.50. Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
The City Hall opened on September 22, 1932 and incorporates three venues in one. The 2,200 capacity Oval Hall is tiered on three levels, the Memorial Hall accommodates 500 and can be adapted from a seated auditorium to a clear floor and the Art Deco designed Ballroom has standing capacity for 850 and 500 seated.