Award-winning conductor directs The Hallé's concert to celebrate 90 years of Sheffield City Hall

Delyana Lazarova will conduct The Halle in the opening concert of the Sheffield International Concert Season 22/23 at the City Hall on September 23, 2022.

The orchestra’s assistant conductor Delyana Lazarova is the winner of the inaugural Siemens Hallé International Conductors Competition.

At the concert in the City Hall on September 23, Delyana will introduce the Hallé’s newest Artist in Residence, her Bulgarian compatriot, but long-British based, Dobrinka Tabakova. Dobrinka’s vibrant Cello Concerto will be performed by British cellist Guy Johnston.

The concert concludes with Tchaikovsky’s ‘Pathétique’ Symphony, widely regarded as the composer’s greatest symphonic achievement. This symphony embraces a first movement of raw emotions, a teasing waltz, a barnstorming march and a tragic slow finale.

Tickets from £22.50. Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

