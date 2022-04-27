Award-winning Celtic band The Outside Track lines up Derbyshire show

The Outside Track play at The Greystones in Sheffield on May 6 and at Belper Cricket Club on May 7, 2022.

Recognisedd as one of the top Celtic acts in the world, The Outside Track will play at Belper Cricket Club on May 7, 2022.

The five-strong band won best group in both the Live Ireland awards and the Tradition In Review Awards. They won the German Radio Critics Prize for their https://www.wegottickets.com/event/541988album Flash Compnay.

The Outside Track were also best live act nominees in the MG Alba Scots Traditional Music Awards.

Hailing from Scotland, Ireland, and Cape Breton, members are united by a love of traditional music and a commitment to creating new music on this as a foundation. They blend fiddle, accordion, harp, guitar, flute, whistle, step-dance and vocals with breathtaking vitality. Their blend of boundless energy and unmistakable joie de vivre has won them a large following around the globe.

The Outside Track will also play at The Greystones, Sheffield, on May 6, 2022.

Tickets for their Sheffield gig cost £16.50 (including booking fee), go to www.wegottickets.com/event/541988. Tickets for the Belper show cost £16.50 (including booking fee), go to www.wegottickets.com/event/542152

For more details on The Outside Track check out the website www.theoutsidetrack.com

