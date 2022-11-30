Joanne Shaw Taylor will play at Sheffield City Hall's memorial hall on December 4, 2022.

The singer’s chart-topper The Blues Album was released last year on Joe Bonamassa’s Keeping The Blues Alive Records. That album contains the charting single If That Ain't a Reason.

Joanne’s awards include best female vocalist at the British Blues Awards In 2010. She won the same award in 2011 and the songwriter of the year award in 2011 for Same as It Never Was from her album Diamonds in the Dirt.

Dave Stewart, of Eurythmics fame, gave Joanne her big break when he invited her to join his supergroup D.U.P. on tour in 2002.

Ten years later Joanne played lead guitar in Annie Lennox's band at the Diamond Jubilee Concert in London in front of Buckingham Palace, watched by approximately 12,000 people.

She headlined a tour around the country in 2017 and signed her first major label contract with Sony Music on their imprint, Silvertone Records, the following year.