Creating a display to the theme 'Fit For A King', Nathan's design incorporated garden flowers such as clematis, echinops and scabiosa in a regal purple colour scheme, inspired by HM The King’s garden at Highgrove. Vintage containers and old terracotta pots were used to display floral foam-free arrangements in a nod to The King’s interest in organic gardening and sustainability.

Competition judge June Borrowdale (NAFAS), described the winning entry as "A lovely interpretation of the King’s passion for nature and his garden."

This year, the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO) - a national body representing the UK’s many agricultural, horticultural, equine and countryside events - awarded the winner of this particular class with a special prize. The Champions Commemorative Rosette was given to Nathan in celebration of 100 years of the ASAO.

Nathan, who now resides in London, is the co-founder of COLFORD (colford.co.uk), a responsible luxury gift wrapping service and has long had a passion for growing and arranging flowers. As a teenager he regularly entered local floral art competitions including Ashover Show, where he won ‘Best in Show’ three years consecutively from 2006 - 2008, before retiring from competitions after moving to London for university.