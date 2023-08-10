News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58

Ashover Show 2023 ‘Best in Show’ exhibit scoops National Rosette

After a 15 year hiatus, former Derbyshire resident Nathan Cole returned to the floral art marquee at Ashover Show this week (Wednesday, 9th August) to win the top prize of ‘Best in Show’, taking home the Sylvia Bown Memorial Trophy, donated in memory of his late grandmother back in 2006.
By Jennie BeckerContributor
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read

Creating a display to the theme 'Fit For A King', Nathan's design incorporated garden flowers such as clematis, echinops and scabiosa in a regal purple colour scheme, inspired by HM The King’s garden at Highgrove. Vintage containers and old terracotta pots were used to display floral foam-free arrangements in a nod to The King’s interest in organic gardening and sustainability.

Competition judge June Borrowdale (NAFAS), described the winning entry as "A lovely interpretation of the King’s passion for nature and his garden."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year, the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO) - a national body representing the UK’s many agricultural, horticultural, equine and countryside events - awarded the winner of this particular class with a special prize. The Champions Commemorative Rosette was given to Nathan in celebration of 100 years of the ASAO.

Nathan, who now resides in London, is the co-founder of COLFORD (colford.co.uk), a responsible luxury gift wrapping service and has long had a passion for growing and arranging flowers. As a teenager he regularly entered local floral art competitions including Ashover Show, where he won ‘Best in Show’ three years consecutively from 2006 - 2008, before retiring from competitions after moving to London for university.

Nathan commented "It’s been lovely to come back to support Ashover Show, which is always a wonderful day out. It was a real surprise to win ‘Best in Show’ and it’s particularly special to take home the trophy that bares my late grandmother’s name once again as she always encouraged my interest in flowers."

Related topics:Derbyshire