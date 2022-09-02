Ashgate Hospice to benefit from proceeds of Ya Ya Festival at Derbyshire brewery
Punk-blues duo The Mandelbrot Shakes will top a line-up of acts raising money for Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospice.
The Ya Ya Festival makes a return to the Thornbridge Brewery Taproom, Bakewell, on September 24, 2022, when established local artists/bands and some new faces will be performing on two stages.
Promoter, Phil Wildbore said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to hear the best of local talent in a great location, whilst at the same time raising money for a charity close to our hearts.”
Bands and artists already confirmed include The Most Ugly Child, Knife Skills, Nimo, Nimo, No Ginger, Hey Hounds, Big Sur, Back to Winnipeg, finishing with The Mandelbrot Shakes.
To date, the festival has donated more than £7500 to the hospice and MIND and it is hoped that this autumn’s event will raise another substantial amount.
The hospice is not an NHS hospice and needs to generate around £8million through fundraising and sales in its shops.
Tickets for the YaYa Festival cost £14 in advance and can be obtained directly from the Thornbridge Brewery website (www.thornbridgebrewery.co.uk). Tickets will also be available on the door on the day.
The festival will start at 2.30pm and runs until 11.30pm.