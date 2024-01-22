Announcement on Y Not Festival headliners
Headline acts for Derbyshire’s biggest music festival will be released this week.
Organisers of Y Not Festival will be unveiling the names of the four big acts on Wednesday, January 24, at 6pm.
More than 10,000 people have signed up for pre-sale tickets for which booking opens on Thursday, January 25, at 6pm.
Tickets go on general sale on Friday, January 26 at 10am.
For further information, go to https://ynotfestival.com/