Announcement on Y Not Festival headliners

Headline acts for Derbyshire’s biggest music festival will be released this week.
By Gay Bolton
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 09:58 GMT
Organisers of Y Not Festival will be unveiling the names of the four big acts on Wednesday, January 24, at 6pm.

The festival runs from August 2 to 4, 2024 at Pikehall, between Matlock and Buxton.

More than 10,000 people have signed up for pre-sale tickets for which booking opens on Thursday, January 25, at 6pm.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, January 26 at 10am.

For further information, go to https://ynotfestival.com/

