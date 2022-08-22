Andrea Bocelli announces support acts for live show in Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the world’s most beloved singers, Andrea will perform at the Utilita Arena on September 25, where he will be supported by composer Ayanna Witter-Johnson and Royal Concert Orchestra followed by platinum-selling star Loren Allred.

Musically gifted from birth, Andrea is one of the most celebrated singers in modern history, performing at major international events including the Olympic Games and the World Cup, as well as his own sell-out arena shows around the world. He has a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards under his belt, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His 2018 album release, Si, reached No.1 in both the US and UK charts.

Despite the global pandemic in 2020, Andrea was able to create new music – his album Believe contains an uplifting personal collection of songs celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul – as well as reaching new audiences around the world through online streams. The Italian multi-instrumentalist performed live in his home nation from the iconic venues of Teatro Regio di Parma and Duomo Cathedral in Milan, the latter with more than three million concurrent online viewers, making it the largest simultaneous audience for a classical livestream in YouTube history.

Andre Bocelli performs at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on September 25, 2022 (photo: Mark Seliger/Decca Records)

With a decorated career spanning more than a quarter of a century, having amassed millions of fans around the world with his emotive and instantly recognisable voice, Andrea has collaborated with a host of A-list stars including Luciano Pavarotti, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Céline Dion, Alison Krauss, Tony Bennett and many more.

Ultimately, Andrea understands that all music is good for the soul in a way that taps into the most subtle nuances of humanity, irrespective of individual belief: “Good music brings with it a powerful message of peace and fellowship, teaching us about beauty, and helping us to open our hearts and minds.”

Andrea Bocelli Foundation is proud to partner with PLUS1 ensuring that for every ticket sold, £1 will support "ABF Educational Projects" in Haiti, empowering children from the most vulnerable areas of the country, offering them the opportunity to express their true potential.