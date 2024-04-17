André Rieu will delight fans in Sheffield with live concert of classical masterpieces and show tunes
The charismatic Dutch musician plays a live show at the Utilita Arena on Frday, April 19, 2024, where he will be leading his Johann Strauss Orchestra, chorus and international soloists. His concert will span classical masterpieces, show tunes and more while a vast screen behind the orchestra will display imagery tailor-made for each song.
André has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide and he is followed by 10million fans on Facebook.
A special guest for this tour is 15 -year-old Emma Kok, who has already wowed millions of people around the world and gone viral with her rendition of the song “Voilà.
Tickets from £58.50 are available now via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.
