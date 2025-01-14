Eli Lev will be performing at Belper Meadows Cricket Club on March 14 and at The Victoria Inn, Derby on March 19, 2025.

American singer-songwriter Eli Lev will perform twice in Derbyshire during a tour of the UK.

Eli, who is based in Maryland said: This will be my first time in Derbyshire. I’m feeling fantastic about the tour and really looking forward to sharing my new music with audiences in the UK.”

He will play at Belper Meadows Cricket Club on March 14 and at the Victoria Inn, Derby on March 19 as part of his mission to make the world a smaller place, one song at a time. Eli pens lyrics and melodies for everyday enlightenment—songs that resonate because they’re heartfelt, earthy, and offer the wisdom he’s gained through lifelong travel and self-discovery.

His extensive tour of England will also take in Sheffield’s Make Noise Studios on March 11. This will be the second run of shows across the pond for the 42-year-old professional musician who played in the UK just before the Covid pandemic halted the live entertainment industry.

Eli, a former middle school teacher who taught on the Navajo Indian Reservation in Arizona, United States, has travelled extensively with his music. He has performed in Australia, France, Israel, New Zealand, Spain and many of the American states.

Last year Eli released an EP called Present Journey, inspired by his current life stage as a middle-aged, full time independent musician who is a mobile lifestyle pioneer and international touring artist.

A cross between The Avett Brothers and The Lumineers, Lev has opened for both Shooter Jennings and Lee DeWyze and performed at The Kennedy Center and 9:30 Club in Washington, DC.