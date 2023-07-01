Clare Grogan, lead singer with Altered Images who will headline the Saturday concert at The Eyes Have It in Duffield.

Back for its eighth edition, The Eyes Have It returns to the chilled-out location of Eyes Meadow in Duffield from July 7 to 9, 2023.

This year promises to be better than ever, with 23 acts on the bill.

The opening evening on Friday is sure to be an action packed affair with some tasty acts featuring China Crisis, festival favourites Telsen, local prodigies Marseille, as well as headliners The Beat, feat Ranking Roger’s son Ranking Junior.

The Beat featuring Ranking Jr will perform at The Eyes Have It Music Festival on Friday, July 7.

Saturday will be a full-on day with Altered Images headlining in the evening. Beforehand there will be a full programme of acts including up and coming band The Collide who have appeared on BBC Introducing and The Ruins, fronted by Johnny Vincent, who will entertain the festival crowd with their indie based sounds.

Surianne and her band so impressed festival organiser Simon Clark that he booked them to come to all the way from the mighty Rock of Gibraltar; their set will be preceded by Sam Draisey who will play his own material.

The final day will be every bit as good as the previous two with John Otway and Wild Willy Barrett making their appearance at The Eyes Have It Music Festival as part of their 50th anniversary tour, which has already taken in gigsin Australia and new Zealand, as well as Derby’s Flowerpot! Expect some totally original self deprecating antics from the lovely John Otway, including many of his best known songs like ‘Really Free’ and ‘Beware of the Flowers.’

Acoustic duo, The Pelican Babies will be the penultimate act of the festival, playing just ahead of headliners The Jam’d, who will bring the festival to a wonderful finale with the best of the music from those new wave heroes, The Jam.

The Jam'd headline the Sunday concert when they will play the hit songs of The Jam.

Entertainment on the main stage will run from 7pm until midnight on Friday, 2pm until midnight on Saturday and 2pm until 8.30pm on the Sunday.

The family-friendly festival will offer free children’s art and circus workshops on the Saturday and Sunday afternoons as well as free yoga classes available to everyone on both of those days.

There will be unique craft and gift stalls and a variety of food outlets with all tastes catered for. The beer tent will offer a wide range of real ales for music fans to wet their whistle while watching some of the live acts there.

Tickets cost £65 (weekend) or £30 for Friday, £35 for Saturday and £30 for Sunday. Under 18s are half price, under tens are free with an adult and there’s free parking.

Camping cost £35 per tent, caravan, mobile or campervan; to check availability, call festival organiser Simon on 07707562981