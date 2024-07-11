Jax Jones will be supporting Becky Hill at Markeaton Park, Derby on July 12, 2024.

A new festival of music that is blazing its way to Derbyshire will provide all-weather entertainment.

Becky Hill, Tom Jones and Madness are the big names for the Derby Summer Sessions in Markeaton Park on July 12 and 13.

Organisers have announced that festivities will unfold under a Big Top Tent, promising an unbeatable live music experience come rain or shine.

Latest additions to the line-up include Jax Jones, Caity Baser, The Selecter and Kezia Gill.

Renowned British DJ, record producer, and songwriter Jax Jones is celebrated for his fusion of house, dance-pop, and electronic music. His career is marked by hits You Don't Know Me featuring Raye, Breathe featuring Ina Wroldsen, and All Day and Night. Beyond his captivating rhythms, Jax Jones’ pioneering contributions to music boast eight UK Top 10 singles and more than 10 billion global audio streams.

Caity Baser is swiftly rising as one of the UK’s most exciting pop phenomena and a BRIT Award nominee. Her catchy tracks, Pretty Boys and Feels This Good, promise an unforgettable start to the festival. Caity’s visit to Derby comes on the back of a tour to promote her Still Learning mixtape which includes her early anthems Friendly Sex and X&Y.

Both Jax Jones and Caity Baser will be supporting the festival’s first night headliner Becky Hill.

The Selecter, led by vocalist Pauline Black, are renowned figures in the 2-Tone ska revival movement, famed for their socially and politically conscious music, including hit On My Radio which showcases their blend of ska, punk, and reggae.

Nottingham-born Kezia Gill will return to her native East Midlands with her unique sound, influenced by folk, country, rock and blues. Her performances of hits like I’m Here and Whiskey Over Ice are sure to impress the crowd on the Saturday evening.

The Selecter and Kezia Gill will be performing ahead of Gabrielle and headline act Tom Jones on July 13.

Derby Summer Sessions will round off on July 14 with ska legends Madness, joined by pop sensation Astley, The Lightning Seeds and Deco.

You can purchase tickets for TK Maxx presents Derby Summer Sessions now by visiting the Derby Live website. Prices: Becky Hill with support from Jax Jones and Caity Baser, Friday 12 July 2024 - £43.45, Tom Jones with support from Gabrielle and The Selecter and Kezia Gill, Saturday 13 July 2024 - £60.50, Madness with support from Rick Astley and The Lightning Seeds and Deco, Sunday 14 July 2024 - £60.50.

*Summer Sessions is a vibrant music festival series that was founded in Glasgow by DF Concerts in 2013 and expanded to Edinburgh five years later. Cuffe & Taylor got on board to bring a star-studded line-up and the magic of live music to additional cities across the UK.