All the Peak District's fireworks shows in 2021 for Bonfire Night

Fireworks

It’s that time of year again. Bring out the sparklers, parkin and your nearest fire safety booklet – it’s almost Bonfire Night!

There’s plenty of places to see a spectacular fireworks show this year in the Peak District. Here’s a full list of every advertised show so far to be taking place within its boundaries.

Always take care around fireworks, especially with children. They can potentially cause lifelong injuries if handled incorrectly.

Bonfire and Fireworks – Chatsworth House

Address: Bakewell, DE45 1PP

Time + Date: October 30th, 6pm – October 31st, 9:30pm

Buxton Firework Spectacular

Address: Buxton Park Bowling Club, 72 Park Road, Buxton, SK17 6SN.

Time + Date: November 7th, 4pm – 9pm

Bonfire Night – Manifold Inn

Address: The Manifold Inn, B5054, Hulme End, Buxton, SK17 0EX.

Time + Date: November 7th, 5pm

Calver Firework Display

Address: The Eyre Arms, Hassop, Bakewell, DE45 1NS.

Time + Date: November 5th, 6pm

Firework Display & Live Band – Old Hall Inn

Address: Old Hall Inn, Whitehough, Chinley, High Peak, SK23 6EJ.

Time + Date: November 5th, 5:30pm

New Mills Bonfire Night 2021

Address: 7 Lower Rock Street, New Mills, High Peak, SK22 4DA.

Time + Date: November 5th, 6pm – 11pm

Sterndale Moor Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display

Address: Sterndale Moor Social Club, 33 Sterndale Moor, Buxton, SK17 9QB.

Time + Date: November 14th, 6pm

Whaley Bridge Bonfire Night 2021

Address: 6 Goyt Place, Whaley Bridge, High Peak, SK23 7LZ.