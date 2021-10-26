All the Peak District's fireworks shows in 2021 for Bonfire Night
Remember, remember the fifth of November...
It’s that time of year again. Bring out the sparklers, parkin and your nearest fire safety booklet – it’s almost Bonfire Night!
There’s plenty of places to see a spectacular fireworks show this year in the Peak District. Here’s a full list of every advertised show so far to be taking place within its boundaries.
Always take care around fireworks, especially with children. They can potentially cause lifelong injuries if handled incorrectly.
Bonfire and Fireworks – Chatsworth House
Address: Bakewell, DE45 1PP
Time + Date: October 30th, 6pm – October 31st, 9:30pm
Buxton Firework Spectacular
Address: Buxton Park Bowling Club, 72 Park Road, Buxton, SK17 6SN.
Time + Date: November 7th, 4pm – 9pm
Bonfire Night – Manifold Inn
Address: The Manifold Inn, B5054, Hulme End, Buxton, SK17 0EX.
Time + Date: November 7th, 5pm
Calver Firework Display
Address: The Eyre Arms, Hassop, Bakewell, DE45 1NS.
Time + Date: November 5th, 6pm
Firework Display & Live Band – Old Hall Inn
Address: Old Hall Inn, Whitehough, Chinley, High Peak, SK23 6EJ.
Time + Date: November 5th, 5:30pm
New Mills Bonfire Night 2021
Address: 7 Lower Rock Street, New Mills, High Peak, SK22 4DA.
Time + Date: November 5th, 6pm – 11pm
Sterndale Moor Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display
Address: Sterndale Moor Social Club, 33 Sterndale Moor, Buxton, SK17 9QB.
Time + Date: November 14th, 6pm
Whaley Bridge Bonfire Night 2021
Address: 6 Goyt Place, Whaley Bridge, High Peak, SK23 7LZ.
Time + Date: November 5th, 6pm – 11pm