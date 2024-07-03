Rock band The Routine from Sheffield will play on the main stage.

An all-day music festival with family entertainment will honour the memory of a Chesterfield man by raising money for mental health charities.

Russfest will be held at the Holmehall Inn, Linacre Road, Chesterfield on July 6 where an eclectic mix of music will be showcased by eight bands and seven acoustic acts playing on two stages. There will also be boxing workshops with Jade Ashmore throughout the day, a bouncy castle and a craft corner for children. And football fans won’t miss out because the pub will be showing the Euros.

Live music kicks off at 1pm with the Billy O’Dakins duo who will be performing from 1pm. Successive acts will include Jahrel JP Music which is a Nottingham band, rock groupThe Routine from Sheffield, Chesterfield’s own 80s cover band Groundhog Days, 90s dance duo Ash&B, female fronted rock band Wolfsmoke and indie band Billobuckers who hail from Leicester.

Playing on the acoustic stage will be Lexi Whiteside, Stu Rickards, Mark Morgan-Hill, Madie Fleming, Sticky Bones Jones, Laura Beresford and guest performer Annaliese Mac.

Listen out for Groundhog Days playing 80s covers.

Russfest started out in Dronfield in 2020. Rachel Williamson and her partner Russ Jakubiak were planning Russ’s 40th birthday celebration when they noted that one important person was missing from the list of guests. That person was Mark Russell, affectionately, known as Tommy who had taken his own life only months before. Rachel and Russ decided to have a collection and give money to a charity that helped men in this situation.

Since then, Russ and Rachel have become managers of the Holmehall Inn. Rachel said: “The Russfest of today was born out of that emotional day and the determination to help people (in particular men) to have open conversations around suicide and their mental health.

“This year we have so much support from local businesses, we are very grateful as this means we can raise even more money for our chosen charities; Andy’s Man Club and new this year Baton of Hope.”

Baton of Hope is a charity founded by Mike McCarthy and Steve Phillip, following the deaths of their sons, Ross and Jordan, who took their own lives. Steve posts on the Baton of Hope website: “We were brought togther through tragic circumstances – two fathers sharing common grief. Each wanting to make a difference and determined that the death of our sons should not be in vain. We will bring about change. In how we approach suicide. In how we talk about it. And in how we support those affected by it.”

Ash&B will bring 90s dance music to the event.

Rachel said: “This is why Russfest is the perfect place to raise awareness and money for these amazing charities as well as being an amazing day of music and fun for all the family. Russfest is that conversation starter, it is also a day to get together in a friendly, welcoming and fun environment.”

Food stalls will include MAMO’s Pizza and Pigs in Caskets hog roast.