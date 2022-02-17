Adam Ant gears up for a night of fun at Sheffield gig

He tours his Antics show to the City Hall on Wednesday, February 23, where fans can expect to hear songs such as Stand and Deliver, Antmusic, Goody Two Shoes and Prince Charming.

Adam said: “I’m very much looking forward to playing live again . . . there’s nothing like it ... I hope everyone hasn’t forgotten how to have fun!”

Voted MTV’s sexiest man alive, Adam has racked up 22 hit singles and had eight singles in the top 40 at one times – more than the Beatles.

Adam won the first Brit Award, two Ivor Novello awards and is a Grammy nominee.

Laurie Black will be supporting him at the Sheffield concert. Classically-trained pianist Laurie has tured to the dark arts of electro-synth rock, blending industrial beats, musical comedy and cabaret.

Tickets £49.75, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk