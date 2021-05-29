The voice of smash-hits such as Stand and Deliver and King of the Wild Frontier will perform at Sheffield City Hall on February 23, 2022.

Adam will be singing his most popular songs and personal favourites. He said: “I’m very much looking forward to playing live again . . . there’s nothing like it. I hope everyone hasn’t forgotten how to have fun!”

The pop legend has 22 hit singles under his belt and holds the distinction of eclipsing The Beatles by having eight singles in the top 40 at one time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam won the first Brit Award, has two Ivor Novello Awards, a Q Icon Award and is a Grammy nominee.

Tickets for his ANTICS concert are available online only. Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk