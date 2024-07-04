Chris Murphy plays THe Flowerpot, Derby on July 8, 2024 (photo: Eric Stoner).

Acclaimed violinist and multi-instrumentalist Chris Murphy will be playing in Derbyshire in support of his new EP.

Los Angeles musician Chris will perform at The Flowerpot, Derby on July 8, three days after his 21st release The Red Rose comes out.

Chris said: “My goal on this EP was to make as much music as possible with the most basic tools. A violin, voice, a bit of melancholy, and plenty of good ol' fashioned foot-stomping. These are the kind of time-honoured tribal elements that can ably translate even the most ancient of feelings. I love ensemble work, but this is a pencil kind of artistic challenge that I really enjoy.”

A taster of the new EP came in the single I Never Learned To Drive which Chris released this month. He said: "This is a song about the most disenfranchised, misunderstood and under-acknowledged minority in Los Angeles: people who don't drive! Summoning up the spirit of Taj Mahal, Ry Cooder, and John Hiatt, I never learned to drive is an anthem for the ages."

Chris has hypnotised crowds in more than 40 US states done extensive tours of England, Belgium and The Netherlands and amassed a catalogue of more than 500 works. His albums boast A-list players from the Tom Waits band Wilco, X, The Desert Rose Band, Elvis Costello, the Buena Vista Social Club.