Singers from London’s West End will be performing the classic hits of Sweden’s famous supergroup at the Queen’s Park on June 10, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert will be a precursor to Chesterfield’s Festival of Cricket.

Ryan Duckett, chief executive of Derbyshire County Cricket Club, said: “The cast and production is of the highest quality and we are looking forward to welcoming people to this event.”