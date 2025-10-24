A Fairytale for Christmas tours to Buxton Opera House on November 3 and Derby Arena on November 6, 2025.

Dancers and musicians will combine the merriment of Christmas with the joy of St Patrick’s Day in an Irish concert touring to Derbyshire.

A Fairytale for Christmas blends well-known festive music with Irish dance and Celtic hits. Crowd favourites include I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day, Step into Christmas, and O Holy Night, alongside classics from the Emerald Isle including The Irish Rover and Dirty Old Town.

The production visits Buxton Opera House on November 3 and Derby Arena on November 6 and promises to fill audiences with the Christmas spirit.

Writer and director Ged Graham said: “When people ask me to describe Fairytale I tell them. What would happen if St Patrick’s Day collided with the best Christmas party you ever had? ... A Fairytale for Christmas of course. It’s the ultimate Irish inspired Christmas celebration and a craic-ker of a show.”

This show is from the team behind crowd-pleaser Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of the Dubliners.

Four sell-out tours A Fairytale for Christmas have made the show a tradition for families who return to watch it year after year. In 2024 the show saw massive success with more than 200,000 tickets sold across 133 shows in five countries. This year is the biggest tour yet and visits more than 50 venues across the UK and Ireland.

Tickets for the Buxton date cost £31.50, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190. Tickets for Derby cost £30.50, go to www.derbylive.co.uk or call 01332 255800.