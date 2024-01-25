A Derbyshire Podcast launches its new season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elaine Crick and Julia Slater, also known as The Potty Plotters, are on a mission to get people growing their own fruit, vegetables, and flowers in a cheap and easy, no-nonsense way. Those familiar with The Potty Plotters will know they have a unique, fun, and often crazy style to their growing, teaching and approach to life!

Season one launched in February last year and has passed the 16,000 downloads mark, and they’re about to launch season two on February 7th.

In each episode the ladies talk about time relevant things to plant and how to look after them, as well as chatting to guests and giving handy hints and tips. Describing themselves as a cross between Caroline Ahern’s ‘Mrs Merton’ and comedian ‘Miranda’ they are nothing like anything you’ll see on Gardeners World! After an interview with them for their podcast, celebrity wildlife expert Steve Backshall said it was ‘the most fun/nutty interview ever’

Elaine Crick & Julia Slater, AKA The Potty Plotters recording a new episode

They are also picking up great reviews such as this one on Twitter from James Stewart “I love this podcast. It’s about gardening, but so much more. Lots of good advice, loads of fun, really high production values, and just a lovely listen.”

To listen to The Potty Plotters Plotcast Podcast simply go to https://podfollow.com/the-potty-plotters-plotcast