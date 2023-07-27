News you can trust since 1855
A bright future ahead for The Rosadocs as they prepare for Derbyshire's Y Not Festival

Local band The Rosadocs are making their mark on the music industry and excited with what lies ahead for them starting with Derbyshire’s Y Not Festival this weekend.
By Scott Antcliffe
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:03 BST- 2 min read

Sheffield is a city synonymous with producing talented musicians. Countless artists have graced their hometown stages and gone on to showcase their talent on a world stage.

The Rosadocs are courting well-deserved attention and plaudits for their sublime vocals, infectious energy and charismatic stage presence and are fast becoming a household name in Sheffield, and the length and breadth of the country, too.

In fact, the lead singer, Keelan Graney is from Tupton in Chesterfield, but the rest of the band have South Yorkshire roots.

The Rosadocs in action. Photo: Scott AntcliffeThe Rosadocs in action. Photo: Scott Antcliffe
The Rosadocs in action. Photo: Scott Antcliffe
    The quintet Have impressed at the Tramlines Festival and Mosfest in Sheffield, but they aren’t resting on their laurels as they take to the Y Not Quarry Stage this weekend.

    Frontman Keelan Graney reflects on the band’s recent set at Tramlines, “It was an incredible experience. We have played their twice before but this one was the best by far. The crowd was huge and even the sun came out, despite many days of bad weather before our set,” Graney said.

    “It was a real privilege to play on the same lineup as some of the best bands in the world and to meet artists who we grew up listening to,” Graney admits.

    The indie-rockers are gaining support from big names in the industry with the likes of Jon McClure, frontman of fellow Sheffield band Reverend and the Makers championing them. They have become the adopted band of the Sheffield Steelers ice hockey team as they played at the Utilita Arena for the team’s shirt launch event and have also filmed one of their songs ‘Towards the Sun’ at the arena featuring the team on the ice.

    The band are set play Y Not this weekend: Photo: Scott AntcliffeThe band are set play Y Not this weekend: Photo: Scott Antcliffe
    The band are set play Y Not this weekend: Photo: Scott Antcliffe

    The band have recently announced their biggest show yet at Sheffield City Hall’s iconic Ballroom on Friday November 3 and the demand for tickets has been great.

    “It has really shocked us. It’s a huge venue and it’s not where many bands think to play. We wanted to think a little outside the box with it. Within two weeks of being on sale, it has already 50% sold out. It’s really mind blowing,” Graney admits.

    The band’s latest single ‘At Your Door’ can be found on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer as well as Youtube- those watching from Sheffield may recognise a place or two from the video. Information on the band and tickets for their upcoming gigs can be found on all their social media platforms ‘TheRosadocsUK’.

    Tickets and information for Y Not Festival can be found at www.ynotfestival.com

