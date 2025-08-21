Bananarama's Keren Woodward and Sara Dallin will be performing on August 29 at Darley Park Weekender in Derby (photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Chart stars from the Eighties and Nineties will be performing live at a popular annual event which attracts thousands of music fans to a Derbyshire park.

Darley Park Weekender kicks off on Friday, August 29 with 80s Mix Tape when superstars Bananarama, The Fizz and Haircut 100 will be singing their hits and DJ Gary Davies will be playing bangers from 40 years ago.

Bananarama will be airing classics such as Really Saying Something, Robert De Niro’s Waiting, Shy Boy and Venus. Now made up of Sarah Ballin and Keren Woodward, they’re back to bring the hits of the 80s to Derby.

The Fizz features members of the original Eurovision winning group Bucks Fizz, Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston, who won the competition in 1981 with Making Your Mind Up. Fast forward 44 years and the girls are now joined by Matthew Pateman, former lead singer of Bad Boys Inc, and Nikk Mager, who appeared on Popstars: The Rivals.

Heather Small, the voice of M People, will be part of the Ultimate 90s concert at Darley Park, Derby on August 30, 2025 (photo: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

Haircut 100 had four top ten singles – Fantastic Day, Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl), Love Plus One and Nobody’s Fool. The trio of Nick Heyward, Les Nemes and Graham Jones have become a summer festival favourite.

Gary Davies has had a career spanning more than 40 years, serving at BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 2. He has championed many acts including U2, Simple Minds, Deacon Blue and Chris Rea.

Ultimate 90s, on August 30, brings Heather Small, East 17, 911 and Damage to perform live at Darley Park.

Heather is renowned as the distinctive vocalist in M People, whose hits included Moving On Up, One Night in Heaven and Search for the Hero.

Boy band East 17 racked up 18 top 20 singles including Stay Another Day, House of Love and Let it Rain.

Fans of 911 – who saw the trio in action at Chesterfield Pride this summer – can make another night to remember at the Darley Park Weekender. Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Simon ‘Spike’ Dawburn will share the number one single A little bit more and other hits including Bodyshakin and More Than a Woman.

Completing the Ultimate 90s line-up is r ‘n’ b boy band Damage, whose hits include Ghetto Romance, Forever, Love Guaranteed.

The Darley Park Concert on Sunday, August 31, will feature Sinfonia Viva playing a programme that includes Handel’s The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba, Bizet’s Carmen Suite, Sherman’s Mary Poppins Overture, Adele’s Skyfall, Sousa’s Liberty Bell March, Morricone’s Cinema Paradiso, Rossini’s William Tell Galop and Parry’s Jerusalem.

A spectacular fireworks display will round off the weekend.