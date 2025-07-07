Rules of Engagement headline the Cross Keys' contribution to the Nailed It festival in Belper on July 12, 2025 (photo: Nicole Johnson and PP Carter)

Seventy acts performing across seven pubs will add up to one big music festival in a Derbyshire town.

The annual Nailed It festival brings a variety of bands and solo singers to Belper on Saturday, July 12 where they will be playing live from 2pm until 11pm.

Pubs hosting live music are The Lion, Arkwrights, The Nags Head, Cross Keys, The Railway, Tylers, The Devonshire and The Rifleman’s Arms.

Pop-rock quartet Jack’s Got A Plan headlines at The Lion, hitting the stage at 10pm. Preceding acts are blues outfit Samsara, pop-rock band The Undecided, doom metal band Doomsday Sun, indie punk group The Achilles, country outfit Wood Street Dogs, classic rock combo The Longmen, indie rock-country group Jack Stevenson Band and acoustic blues singer Karen Macleod.

Singer-songwriter Tommy Jones headlines at Arkwrights. Support artists are singer-songwriters Romy, Lucy Milford, Calder, Good Boy, Isaac Neilson and Ukelele Bailey, neo-soul artist Rhaine and folk duo Steve and Julie Wigley.

Classic rock band Omen Searcher tops the night at The Nags Head. Rock-grunge-punk band Our Distorted Venture, alt rock outfit Spaced, punk-rock metal duo Vazon, metal bands Three Second Fuse and Invicta, blues singer Darren Morgan and indie artist Paul Fownes are the supporting acts.

Grunge rock group Rules of Engagement take top billing at the Cross Keys. Singer-songwriter Saskia Searle, rock bands The Model Workers and Orion, performance artist Graham Graham Beck, indie group The Taskers, Brit pop outfit Taylor Liam Jackson Band, rock duo Drone Queen and alt rock outfit Outposts will play in the lead-up to the headline band.

Indie rock band Boy Royson and The Orbs headline at The Railway. Support acts are alternative/psychedelic band The Velocettes, power pop group The Anteloup, indie rock outfit 45, Celtic rock band Treebeard, Americana artists Bellatones, grunge band Vortex Town, vintage r ‘n’ b/jazz ensemble Dustbowl Orphans and alternative rock group Skeeve.

Noisemakers’ Guild, an indie psychedilia/post punk outfit, top the line-up at Tylers. Live music will also be provided by classic rock band Ugly Mayfly, rock ‘n’ roll duo Atomic TIde, heavy blues rock band The Heavy Souls, punk/ska group Suburban Toys, prog/psychedelia/jazz musicians Zopp, hip/hop rap outfit Dreadeye Knightz, alternative rock group New Age Grace and rockers Rock Paper Sister.

Over at The Devonshire, alternative rock band Red Wing will headline the day. Playing ahead of Red Wing are alternative rock band Greed, indie electronic duo Nova, indie pop outfit The Storm Trees, southern hard rock band Smoke Over Elsewhere, singer-songwriter Jess Breame, Brit pop indie band We Are The Station, jazz folk duo Gloria Monday and classic rock band Lords of Valhalla.

Singer-songwriter Darren Claxton tops the line-up at The Rifleman. Other singer-songwriters performing there are Graham Hinkley, John Fryer, Tim Filor and Dave Peacock. Fans can also catch folk/Americana soloist Johnny Steinberg, nu country singer Claire L. Shaw, Americana duo Soapbox Preacher and live looper, country, flamenco artist Ed James at The Rifleman.

Ed James will perform a song on each stage throughout the day to raise money for the homeless charity Crisis. Donations are invited.

Check out the times that each artist will be performing on www.facebook.com/NaileditBMF