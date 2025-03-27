40th anniversary edition of classic Tina Turner album Private Dancer is released

A 40th anniversary edition of classic Tina Turner album Private Dancer has hit record store shelves.

The five time platinum album propelled the iconic singer into a huge solo star and was a worldwide smash.

Re-released to mark its 40th anniversary, the 5CD/Blu-ray includes previously unreleased tracks, live performances and upgraded music videos.

2CD, 1LP pearl vinyl and 1LP picture disc editions are also available.

Last week, BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Mark Goodier unveiled a surprise treasure from Tina Turner’s vaults - the previously unheard track “Hot For You Baby.”

Written by Australian musicians George Young and Harry Vanda and produced by John Carter, the track was recorded at Capitol Studios in Hollywood and was originally intended to be an album track. It was thought to be lost to time, but this thrilling discovery introduces a fresh chapter in the Private Dancer story.

The single forms part of a 40th Anniversary Edition of Turner’s iconic Grammy award-winning breakthrough album, Private Dancer.

Released on March 21, 2025, this special anniversary edition offers a stunning array of previously unreleased tracks, live performances, and footage, honoring the legacy of an artist whose music transformed the world.

The centerpiece of this release is the 5CD/Blu-ray set, which includes the newly upgraded 55-minute Private Dancer Tour show filmed at the NEC in Birmingham between two historic nights, March 23 and 24, 1985.

Directed by David Mallet and featuring unforgettable performances with David Bowie and Bryan Adams, this landmark concert has been meticulously restored, offering a front-row experience of Turner at her electrifying best.

Alongside the live performance, the set includes five upgraded music videos, with the “Private Dancer” fully restored to HD from its original 35mm film.

Additional formats include a 2CD edition, a striking 1LP picture disc featuring the official UK/EU cover on one side and the US cover on the other, and a limited-edition 1LP pearl vinyl with a 12x12 art card of the US album artwork.

Jason Draper has written the liner notes for the 5CD/BR set with insights from Paul Cox, Holly Knight, Arlene Phillips and Martyn Ware.

Released in May 1984, Private Dancer marked Turner’s triumphant comeback, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

Dubbed by American Songwriter as “one of the most charismatic comebacks of modern rock” and AllMusic as “without question,... Turner's finest hour as a solo artist.” The 5x platinum record peaked at [#2 on the UK Albums Chart] #3 and #1 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Turner would later bring home four Grammy Award wins for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for “Better Be Good To Me” and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year for the top Billboard Hot 100 track, “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”