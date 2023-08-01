Crowds of music fans converged on Pikehall, Derbyshire, for the highly anticipated Y Not Festival where top talent from around world played in front of nearly 40,000 revellers.

This year, fans have been treated to more than 200 different artists across seven different stages - something to suit every musical taste imaginable.

Liverpool rockers Bombay Bicycle Club topped the bill on Thursday night and impressed with a superb set in front of a bumper crowd. Fellow Liverpudlians Circa Waves continue their meteoric rise as they also impressed with an energetic and frenetic set. Their mega hit, T-Shirt Weather, was met with raucous applause from appreciative fans.

Heavy rock duo Royal Blood headlined the main stage on Friday evening and had the capacity crowd singing and headbanging in unison. Other highlights on Friday were Pigeon Detectives, The Wombats, Thomas Headon and one of the most impressive live bands I’ve seen, The Reytons.Saturday was a much warmer and drier day with festival-goers basking in the sun whilst watching their favourite bands. Leicestershire rockers Kasabian topped the bill and put on a superb show - as always. The crowd went wild for Fire, Shoot the Runner, Clubfoot and even a cover of Daft Punk’s One More Time. The Lathums and British music icon James also had superb sets. James frontman Tim Booth, climbed upon the security barrier and sang to fans whilst up there for one of their songs.

The smaller stages were rife with local talent on Saturday with The Rosadocs playing in front of a packed Quarry stage, Frontman Keelan Graney, from Chesterfield, impressed with his rasping vocals and great crowd interaction, as did young Sheffield singer Frankie Beetlestone.

On Sunday, fans braved the inclement weather to watch music legend Paul Weller headline the main stage. With five decades of hits to his name, Weller dipped into The Jam and Style Council back catalogues with the likes of Town Called Malice, That’s Entertainment and My Ever Changing Moods all featured.

One band who continue to garner excitement and interest are Australian rockers DMA’s. The band have gained a cult following in the UK and it’s plain to see why with impressive vocals and sublime guitar riffs.

Fellow music royalty, The Charlatans, also impressed with a slick, polished set. Toothache, North Country Boy and One to Another were particular crowd-pleasers. Glaswegian KT Tunstall also impressed on the main stage as did former M People star Heather Small with her expansive back catalogue of hits.

Overall, another great festival with impressive crowd numbers and a vast variety of artists to suit every musical taste. I’m already excited for next year.

