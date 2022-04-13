12 primary schools in Derbyshire that have been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted

The Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills – otherwise known as Ofsted – is responsible for inspecting schools and other educational facilities in England.

All schools are inspected on a number of factors including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership, development and more.

At the end of an inspection, each school is given a rating of either outstanding, good, requires improvement, and inadeqate – outstanding being the best rating a school can receive.

Previously, those which had been rated ‘outstanding’ were exempt from further routine inspection as long as data showed they were “maintaining performance” under a policy introduced by the Government in 2011.

But, the exemption was removed in 2020 meaning that all ‘outstanding’ schools last visited before 2015 will now get a full inspection – although it has been said it may take six years to get through them all.

Below is a list of the primary schools relevant to Derbyshire Times readers, all thought to be among the top schools in the country by Ofsted, including some which have not been inspected for over a decade.

Ashover Primary School, Ashover, North East Derbyshire The school was last inspected fully in 2007. The report praised the leadership and management as "outstanding" citing them as the "driving force behind the very effective provision and excellent achievement of pupils".

Brockwell Junior School, Chesterfield, Derbyshire The last full inspection at Brockwell Juniors took place in 2008. The report particularly praised the "excellent curriculum" and said that school life is "packed with exciting first-hand experiences that bring learning to life and promote high academic and personal standards".

Charlotte Nursery and Infant School, Ilkeston, Derbyshire Charlotte Nursery and Infant School hasn't been inspected since 2014. The report at the time praised the way "teachers and teaching assistants provide good role models for pupils in the way they respectfully listen to pupils and value the answers given to their questions."

Crich Junior School, Crich, Derbyshire The last inspection, which took place back in 2013, said teachers at the school were "exceptional" with the report adding: "Pupils greatly appreciate the way teachers make many lessons exciting."