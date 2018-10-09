An Evening with Jean-Claude Van Damme in Sheffield - cancelled

International film star Jean-Claude Van Damme has had a show at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena cancelled.

The legendary Muscles from Brussels, whose films Timecop, Bloodsport and Universal Soldiers, was due to appear at the venue on Friday, October 19.

Promoters announced this afternoon that the show would not be going ahead. No reason has been given for the cancellation.

Customers who booked their tickets through the FlyDSA Arena box office for An Evening With Jean-Claude Van Damme in Sheffield will have all their ticket money automatically refunded to the cards they were booked with, this will include any booking fees along with any pre-booked parking.