Adolescence Netflix: what time is Stephen Graham show out on Netflix? Release time and start date
- Adolescence is Netflix’s latest British TV show.
- It has been hailed as a ‘must watch’ by critics.
- Stephen Graham stars alongside Top Boy’s Ashley Walters.
The exact time that Netflix’s “harrowing” new British TV series will be released has been confirmed. Adolescence was filmed in Yorkshire and tackles the knife crime epidemic.
Filmed in one continuous shot, the show will debut on streaming this week. It stars Stephen Graham - in yet another high profile role after the recent A Thousand Blows.
But what time will Adolescence be released? Here’s all you need to know:
When does Adolescence release on Netflix?
The limited series is set to arrive on streaming in less than 24 hours. All of the episodes will be released on Thursday (March 13).
What time is Adolescence out on Netflix?
The streaming service is very consistent with the time it releases new shows and movies. In fact the only time it ever deviates is with live events - for obvious reasons.
Adolescence will arrive on Netflix at 8am GMT on March 13. The full season will be available at that time - so you can expect to find it waiting for you when you get home from work in the evening.
How many episodes is Adolescence?
The limited series will have just four episodes and all of them will be available at the same time. So you can binge watch or take your time with the ‘harrowing’ show - but it arrives in time for the weekend.
Each episode is filmed in one continuous shot and it is directed by Philip Barantini, who is behind Boiling Point.
What is Adolescence about?
Described as a ‘heart-breaking, must watch’ by critics, the limited series tells the story of how a family’s world is turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school.
Adolescence star Stephen Graham told Netflix: “We could have made a drama about gangs and knife crime, or about a kid whose mother is an alcoholic or whose father is a violent abuser.
“Instead, we wanted you to look at this family and think, ‘My God. This could be happening to us!’ And what’s happening here is an ordinary family’s worst nightmare.”