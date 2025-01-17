This video More videos

Adorable footage shows how critically endangered black rhino Rocco celebrated his first birthday - with a special treat from staff at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

In the video (click to play above) the boisterous one year old - who is one of the rarest mammals on the planet - can be seen playing with a decorative first birthday boomer ball on his special day.

The adorable Black Rhino was also treated to a special birthday cake treat - which he tucks into during the celebration, at Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s award-winning rhino reserve, ‘Into Africa!’

Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s Kyrie Birkett said, “It has been an incredible year looking after Rocco and brilliant to see him reach this first milestone.

“His birth marked a very momentous occasion in the European breeding programme. The Black Rhino wild population has dwindled to less than 1,000 individuals, conservation efforts like ours are an extremely important part of protecting this critically endangered species.”

Rocco’s birth sparked awareness surrounding the species’ plight. Subsequently, the Wildlife Foundation charity, which is based at the park, organised an ongoing appeal - Rocco’s Challenge – and is very close to achieving its £10,000 target.

The funds will support a young rhino calf called Bella and help other rhinos at the Ol Jogi Conservancy in Kenya.

Bella had been attacked by a predator and sustained infected wounds whilst being severely dehydrated and unable to walk. She was rescued and since then she has been hand raised by staff at the Conservancy.