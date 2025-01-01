Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aerial footage shows large stretches of severely flooded road, with multiple cars completely submerged in the water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shows flooded roads and pathways, with cars submerged in floodwater, as heavy rain hit the UK today (January 1).

Residents have been evacuated from their homes and the TransPennine Express has issued a 'do not travel' warning throughout the north of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater Manchester Police has declared a major incident after flooding in Bolton, Didsbury, South Manchester, Harpurhey, North Manchester, Stalybridge, Stockport and Wigan.

Cars stranded in deep water due to flooding in Stockport. | William Lailey / SWNS

Chief Superintendent Colette Rose said: “Following events overnight a major incident has been declared. This is to ensure we can continue to keep people safe through a co-ordinated effort from our collective emergency services, supported by key partner agencies.

“Anyone affected should check the relevant detail being shared by their local council, the fire service and Transport for Greater Manchester to ensure they can get the support available, which include any road closures and information centres for those displaced. It is advised to travel if it is only necessary and to take care if out and about.”