This video More videos

Shocking drone footage shows the scenes as the water rises to ‘above property’ level and starts to flood the areas of land surrounding a river on Saturday evening.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video (click to play above) shows the scene as the river rises towards a predicted peak on Saturday evening. Properties on the riverside in Bridgnorth look to be protected against the rising waters if surrounded by the murky depths on the River Severn.

River Severn in Bridgnorth rises above 'property flooding' watermark towards its peak. | Picture: Tom Fewtrell

Captured on drone camera, flood plains around Welshpool can be seen, in the video above, filled with water ready to make its way through Shropshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Fewtrell, who captured the scenes, said: "It was recorded just off the Buttington Roundabout in Welshpool, I was parked in the layby with the Lloyds Animal Feeds truck heading towards Oswestry.