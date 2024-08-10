This video More videos

Watch Alex Burkhill detail the hot weather the UK is expected to see in the next few days - with the possibility of temperatures reaching 34°C.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brits are expected to be treated to some hot weather this weekend and into the start of next week with high temperatures forecast.

Cloud and patchy rain will affect parts of England and Wales on Saturday (August 10), but the far southeast will remain dry with some sunny spells. It will be brighter further north with scattered showers continuing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday (August 11) will bring the hot weather, with temperatures increasing particularly in the south and east. Parts of central, east, and southeast England will see the highest temperatures - peaking on Monday with maxima over 30°C widely and possibly 33-34°C in some places. High night temperatures and humidity, especially in southern and western areas, are expected in the evening.

Members of the public relax on the beach in hot weather in Cleethorpes, north east England. | Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

While Sunday will still be a fine day for Scotland and Northern Ireland, temperatures will remain closer to average.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Holley, said: “We expect to see a relatively brief hotter and more humid spell of weather for Sunday and Monday, before these hotter conditions recede on Tuesday, allowing more unsettled conditions to return.