Meet the rescue pup who takes over motorcycle tours - by hopping in the sidecar with the tourists.

Adorable video shows Brody the rescue dog, as he takes to the roads in a sidecar, alongside his owner, motorcycle tourguide Tim Clarke. The pair are known as the real-life Wallace and Gromit - as ten year old Brody sits upright in the sidecar - just like the cartoon character.

Watch the adventurous duo in this fun video report (click to play above). Owner, Tim Clarke, 68, introduced Brody into the sidecar tour world when he was just three months old. Now, as soon as Brody hears the jangle of Tim's keys or sees him grabbing his bag, he is up and sitting dutifully in the sidecar.

