Man arrested after police raid flat and find suspected class A drugs and thousands of pounds in cash

A number of mobile phones were also found.

Video footage of a police raid on a flat has been released – with one man being arrested and thousands of pounds in cash and suspected class A drugs being found.

Cambridgeshire police carried out the raid in a flat in Fletton, Peterborough, last week.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Inside the home they found a substantial amount of suspected class A drugs (which will now be tested and valued), thousands of pounds in cash and multiple mobile phones, resulting in a man in his 30s being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.”

