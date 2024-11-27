Police officer caught stealing nuts, cheese and treats from Lidl on CCTV

By Jessica Martin
Published 27th Nov 2024, 12:56 BST

Footage shows PC Christopher Spence putting the food items into his backpack, however only paying for one thing on leaving the store.

CCTV shows the moment a police officer stole nuts, cheese and treats from Lidl.

PC Christopher Spence placed a number of items in his rucksack, but only paid for one thing before leaving the store.

Spence, who was off duty at the time of the offence, is now subject to misconduct proceedings within the force. He has been suspended from duty since his arrest.

Police Constable Christopher Spence, entering Lidl, in Bideford.Police Constable Christopher Spence, entering Lidl, in Bideford.
Police Constable Christopher Spence, entering Lidl, in Bideford. | Devon and Cornwall Police / SWNS

Christopher Spence, 44, appeared before Exeter Crown Court where he had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of theft following an incident at the Bideford store on February 12. He was given an 18-month community order, told to do 150 hours unpaid work, pay £300 towards prosecution costs within 12 months, a victim surcharge and £30 compensation to the store.

Superintendent Toby Davies, Commander in North and West Devon, said: “We are deeply disappointed by the actions of Chris Spence, particularly given his neighbourhood role within the community.

“First and foremost, I want to assure our community that the action of one individual does not reflect the values or integrity of our local officers. We are committed to maintaining the highest levels of trust and confidence in the community we serve, and I would like to assure the public that such incidents are rare. This behaviour undermines all those officers who behave to the highest standards day in, day out, keeping our area safe.”

