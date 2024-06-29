Watch the moment hero police dog captures fugitive who scaled drainpipe and tried to outrun pooch during chase
Powerful footage has captured the moment a brave police dog wrestles a wanted fugitive to the ground after he escapes through a window. Liviu Radu, 29, led police on a high-speed chase before crashing his car and fleeing the scene on foot.
Police helicopter tracked him down
Police dashcam shows Radu weaving in and out of traffic as he sped through Bedworth, Warks., on March 16. Footage shows him running a red light before being rammed by another police car as he careered through Binley Woods.
He managed to run away across a road and into a nearby housing estate but a force helicopter picked up his trail an hour later. A National Police Air Service helicopter filmed him peeping through the curtains of a house off Quorn Way.
Wanted man scrambles down drainpipe
He was then seen climbing through a window on the first floor and scrambling down a drainpipe. Footage shows him hiding behind a bin before he walks along a pavement where he bumps into a police dog handler. He is seen appearing to give himself up before he suddenly turns and sprints away.
Clever police dog tackles man
The police dog is released and repeatedly jumps up at Radu who continues to run for several hundred yards. He is eventually tackled to the ground by the police dog before being handcuffed by officers.
Radu, of Coventry, admitted driving without insurance, driving dangerously and driving not in accordance with a licence. He was handed a 12-month suspended sentence and fined £1,500 when he appeared at Warwick Crown Court on June 21. He was also ordered to pay a victims' surcharge of £187, £150 CPS fees and banned from driving for 12 months.
