Dramatic video shows moment police arrested drug dealer for his involvement in £213k cocaine sales operation
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment police arrested a drug dealer for his involvement in a £213,150 cocaine sales operation.
Between April and June 2020, local officers suspected David to be a significant figure in a large-scale drug operation after receiving intelligence. Colleagues from the National Crime Agency (NCA) passed information onto the Met after European agencies cracked the encrypted communications platform EncroChat. The intelligence revealed that during a two-month period, David acted as a middleman in facilitating drug sales of cocaine, valued at approximately £213,150.
David coordinated cocaine sales between organised groups, who had the purpose of selling cocaine onto individual buyers mainly across west and central London. Acting as a business, he provided samples to buyers and arranged for courier services, payments and delivery of drugs.
Rourke Lorenzo David, 36 (05.08.88), of Smeaton Road in Chigwell, was sentenced to six years in prison for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 29.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.