A ‘disgusted’ mum filmed the horrifying moment when a load of rats scurried out of a filthy alleyway while she was taking her kids to school.

Footage (click to play above) shows the group of rats running about an alleyway. The "utterly disgusting" video was posted on social media platform Nextdoor by a mum who spotted the pack on her morning school run.

The user, who wished to remain anonymous, wrote: "I rang council said they are running everywhere in street, they said they will send people down as that’s a very large infestation, but worse now than last week.”

The local said the rats were hanging out behind a chicken shop, off Franciscan Road in Tooting, south London at around 6:50am on Oct 02. "They ran across us as we passed but it’s mental."

Video grab of a rat infested alleyway off Franciscan Road in Tooting, south London. October 2 2024. | SWNS

Commenters on the post were quick to point out how "filthy" the infestation was. One wrote: "This should be reported to health and safety. Utterly disgusting". Another posted: "Something needs to be done about disgusting people dumping waste in the streets. The problem will never be solved, all the time waste is dumped there!"