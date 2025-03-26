Bizarre footage shows moment man is caught stealing 65 boxes of Creme Eggs worth £220

Bodycam footage shows the moment police found boxes of Creme Eggs stuffed in the man’s jacket.

A man who stole £220.50 worth of Cadbury Crème Eggs from a Peterborough fuel station has been banned from Cambridgeshire for three months.

Deon De Groot, 26, entered Tesco Express in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, at about 11.40am on Saturday (22 March) and was seen to pack the chocolate eggs into a duffle bag and leave the store without paying.

A member of staff flagged down officers in a passing police car who followed De Groot and found he had a large amount of the stolen goods concealed within his jacket but had dropped the duffle bag nearby which was also found full of boxes of Crème Eggs.

De Groot, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday) where he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, and was also banned from entering Cambridgeshire for the next three months, after admitting theft from a shop.

PC Guy Cunningham, who made the arrest, said: “Thanks to the quick reaction by staff who flagged us down, we were able to catch De Groot red-handed and return the stolen items to the store.”

