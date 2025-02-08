I parachuted off the top of a huge 500ft city skyscraper - videos of the week
Here, we bring you the top five video stories from National World this week.
Man flies to Spain and buys olive oil - all for less than the average cost of olive oil in the UK
A man flew 1,409 miles to Spain and bought a bottle of olive oil, all for less than the average cost of a bottle of olive oil in the UK.
Callum Ryan, 24, from Milton Keynes, was talking to his girlfriend, Beca Morgan, 25, about how expensive olive oil is in the UK.
He had a trip planned to Alicante, Spain, the following day, so told her he would bring her a bottle back to save them splashing out on their usual bottle.
Callum's trip, including his flight there and back, and a bottle of olive oil cost less than the average price of a bottle in the UK which is £7.38.
Woman celebrates 100th birthday and can still recite the alphabet backwards
A woman who recently celebrated her 100th birthday can still recite the alphabet backwards.
Isa Grant celebrated her birthday with family and friends on January 20, receiving her card from King Charles at Anderson's Care Home in Elgin.
Isa, who is in remarkable health, shared her tips for a long life - citing kindness, honesty, and a teetotal lifestyle as the key to her health.
She went on to prove that her tips have kept her mind sharp by reciting the alphabet backwards with no mistakes.
Woman comes within ‘half a second’ of being struck by train at level crossing
Terrifying footage shows the moment a woman at a level crossing came within ‘half a second’ of being struck by an oncoming train.
At around 9:45am on January 24, a woman who Network Rail say ‘didn’t take notice of the warning lights and audible signals’ was nearly hit by an oncoming train at Crescent Road level crossing in Birkdale.
Simon Shipperd, Network Rail level crossing manager, said: "In my time as a level crossing manager, I haven’t seen a near miss this close to being a fatality.”
Incredible starling murmuration caught on camera
Fantastic footage shows a stunning starling murmuration in North Yorkshire.
Tim Scott recorded the natural phenomena at Nicholsons Lagoon in Ripon during the afternoon of January 30.
Heartstopping moment a daredevil base jumper parachuted off the top of a 500ft skyscraper
Footage shows the moment a daredevil base jumper parachuted off the top of a 500ft skyscraper in Birmingham.
The thrill-seeker, who wishes to remain anonymous, sparked a large-scale police response after he leapt from the tower block on January 31.