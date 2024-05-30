Moment man ‘opens bottle of prosecco’ after removing till in alleged pub raid captured in CCTV footage
Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment an intruder allegedly removed a bar’s till before ‘drinking a bottle of prosecco’ during a pub raid.
The man can be seen knocking a number of glasses and bottles over as he turns the till around on the bar. He takes the screen sitting on top of the till and drops it on the floor. The man then lifts the till off the bar and carries it across the pub.
In another clip from a few minutes later, the intruder is seen removing the wrapper from a bottle of prosecco before walking off with it. The man reportedly took a slice of cake along with the prosecco to have on the pub’s terrace. The incident took place at The Inn at Belfairs, on Eastwood Road North in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex at around 2.30am on the morning of Saturday May 25. Essex Police said it was investigating reports of a burglary and have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.
