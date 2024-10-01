Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mobile phone footage shows the moment laughing thugs deliberately smash into the back of a cyclist - before running over an NHS worker 10 days later.

Harrowing video shows the moment thugs laughed as they smashed into a cyclist - before running over an NHS worker 10 days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On July 22 2020, Katungua Tjitendero, then 21, was walking home from work at Southmead Hospital in Bristol when he was struck from behind by a car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men ran from the car, with one of them shouting a racially abusive term at Tjitendero.

Patrick James (L) and Phillip Adams (R). | Avon and Somerset Police

Tjitendero was taken to hospital for emergency treatment for facial wounds, a broken nose, a fractured right leg and lacerations to both his legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier incident

A video recovered from Patrick James’ mobile phone shows a car being driven up onto a pavement to knock cyclist Julian Ford off his bike.

Ford suffered fractured ribs in the incident, also in Bristol, on July 12 2020 and had air and blood in his chest cavity - leading to a lengthy stay in hospital.

James filmed this attack and he can be heard laughing before they hit him, and afterwards as they drive off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick James, 22, of Broadlands Drive in Avonmouth, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison. Phillip Adams, 26, of Eastleigh Road in Southmead, was sentenced to six years in prison in his absence.

A warrant has been issued for Adams’ arrest and conversations have been held with the National Crime Agency to arrange his extradition from Dubai.