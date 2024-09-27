Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch the moment Just Stop Oil activists throw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers - just hours after two others were jailed for doing the exact same thing.

Two protesters have been arrested this afternoon (September 27) for throwing orange-coloured soup at van Gogh’s paintings in the National Gallery, London. It came not long after Phoebe Plummer and Anna Holland were jailed for defacing his Sunflowers painting two years ago.

Plummer, 23, and Holland, 22, caused as much as £10,000 worth of damage to the artwork’s gold-coloured frame when they targeted it at London’s National Gallery. Plummer received a two-year jail term, while Holland was handed 20 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The protesters, wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts, threw two tins of Heinz tomato soup over the 1888 work in October 2022, before kneeling down in front of the painting and gluing their hands to the wall beneath it. Staff at the gallery inspected the painting and frame for damage while the women were still attached to the wall, and were worried the soup may have dripped through the protective glass.

Just Stop Oil throw soup over Van Gogh's Sunflowers for second time. | Just Stop Oil

The frame was purchased by the gallery in 1999, the court heard, and was valued at £28,000 before it suffered the estimated £10,000 worth of damage. Sentencing the women, Judge Christopher Hehir said the “cultural treasure” could have been “seriously damaged or even destroyed”.

Judge Hehir, who previously jailed the co-founder of Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion for five years, continued: “Soup might have seeped through the glass. You couldn’t have cared less if the painting was damaged or not.

“You had no right to do what you did to Sunflowers.”

The judge told Plummer, who was also handed a criminal behaviour order: “You clearly think your beliefs give you the right to commit crimes when you feel like it. You do not.”

Three activists from the group later poured soup over two van Gogh paintings at the National Gallery in protest against the ruling.