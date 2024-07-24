This video More videos

Watch as Just Stop Oil protesters are arrested at airport on suspicion of conspiracy to disrupt it.

Seven eco demonstrators were apprehended by Met Police officers at around 9am on Wednesday morning (July 24) on perimeter roads around Heathrow Airport. A further two arrests were made at around 10.50am.

Just Stop Oil said that the action came amid an “international uprising”. This included German protesters blocking air traffic at Cologne Bonn Airport, as well as other disruption at airports in Oslo, Helsinki, Barcelona, Zurich and Geneva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Police confirmed that the protesters were intercepted before any disruption to Heathrow Airport. A spokesperson said: “These arrests have prevented significant disruption to the airport and the travelling public.”

Nine Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of conspiracy to disrupt the airport. | Just Stop Oil

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “We refuse to die for fossil fuels. Continued burning of oil, gas and coal, as we pass irreversible tipping points that threaten to spin our climate out of control in a rapidly accelerating way, is jeopardising the stability on which our entire society depends. This is not only irresponsible, it is an act of war against low lying island states and countries in the global south, who are already suffering devastating consequences as a result of our addiction to fossil fuels.