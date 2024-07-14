This video More videos

Watch the terrifying moment police were faced with a man armed with a gun and explosives as their actions earn them a bravery award.

Police in Davenport Close | Hants police

The five officers who responded to the call in Carr Court, Davenport Close, Gosport on August 28, 2023, have been given a regional award at the National Police Bravery Awards.

PC Emma Davies, PC Tim Clarkson, Sgt David Gibbs, PC Nathan Fulton and PC Scott Thompson, all put their lives at risk in order to disarm 54-year-old Damian Mazurkiewicz who held a gun and had two explosive devices strapped to him.

The video shows the officers entered the premises via a battering ram. The suspect had a gun to his head and two bags wrapped around his bodies with wires coming out of them, in his other hand he had a battery pack and detonator which he then used.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary

PC Fulton and the other officers struggled to disarm the man but they were able to do so just as he was reaching for the second bag, with two sets of cuffs required to subdue him. The bags were taken off him and thrown into the alleyway by PC Thompson and PC Clarkson before PC Davies used a fire extinguisher to cool the devices down.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) later attended the scene and confirmed that the device was a viable improvised explosive device (IED) containing a bottle full of broken glass and metal ball bearings, which could act as shrapnel.

