A man who became a neurosurgeon after being inspired by watching Grey's Anatomy at high school, is now a medical consultant on the show.

Stephen Bergin, 35, studied to be a neurosurgeon after watching Grey’s Anatomy as a teen. Now he has shared a video of his time working on set of the TV show that inspired his career. Stephen, a sixth year resident, was selected to be a consultant during season 19 - providing advice on script writing and guiding actors - and he is currently involved with brainstorming ideas for season 21.

‘Privilege’ to work on Grey’s Anatomy

In the video clip, Stephen says it’s been a ‘privilege’ to play a ‘small role in Grey’s Anatomy’, while walking around the ABC Studios where it is filmed. Stephen said: "The production always has medical specialists on staff for consults and they like to have a resident in that bunch so all the resident storylines feel realistic.

Stephen Bergin (L), 35, splits his time between operating on brains and consulting Grey's Anatomy's writers and actors. | Stephen Bergin / SWNS

"I was in my fourth year of residency which is also known as a research year, so I had more time available to take the role on. I applied, interviewed and was lucky enough to be chosen." Stephen's role as a consultant involved every stage of creating the show. He influenced script-writing, filming and even appeared as an extra.

Writing medical jargon into scripts

Stephen said: "We would receive scripts from the showrunners or writers with lines in them that would literally say 'medical, medical, medical'. It was my job to fill in these lines with applicable medical jargon. I would also be consulted on what type of injury could bring two characters working in different medical departments together.

"For example, if they needed a reason for a neurosurgeon and a cardiothoracic specialist to be in a room together, I would come up with the injury that meant they were both needed."

Showing actors how to use medical tools

Stephen also got involved in shooting the scenes and was on set during the filming of season 19's mid-season finale "Thunderstruck" in October 2022. He said: "When I was on set, I got to interact with the actors about the words I had written.

"Ellen Pompeo was going over her lines at one point and asked if there was an alternative way of saying something. I suggested a change which got approved and then Ellen chanted 'The doctor saved the script!' over and over again." It wasn't just language that Stephen would help with - he also guided actors in how to use particular instruments.

Stephen said: "I helped Caterina Scorsone, who plays Amelia Shepherd, understand the proper way to use a tool for the spine.”