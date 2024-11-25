This video More videos

Take a look inside this incredible life-size play village, which an elderly couple have created for their grandchildren after buying a derelict cottage for just £1,250.

Inspiring video (click to play above) shows the wonderful three life size play houses - which Alban, 86, and Angela Bunting, 82, created for their young grandkids - but have since turned into a holiday cottage. The couple bought the 17th century derelict property for £1,250, in 1964.

When they became grandparents, they created three themed play cottages, between 2002 - 2005 - which are now regarded as some of the most unique gardens and holiday cottages in Britain.

Themed play cottages

The first creation was a cottage in Gothic style built for Ruth in 2002 - with a spiral black staircase inside. The second one was an Elizabethan shed for Tom in 2003 - made with oak railway sleepers. And the third one for Charlotte - a post office and shop - built in 2005 with Indian bricks and sandstone blocks.

Alban and Angela Bunting at Tom's Elizabethan Lodge. | Tom Wren / SWNS

The cottage, shepherd’s hut, gardens and playhouses, in Binegar, Somerset, have featured on BBC’s Gardeners’ World, Open Gardens and Channel 4’s Amazing Spaces.

Channel 4’s Amazing Spaces

Angela said: "As soon as we knew there was a baby coming and Alban waited for the birth and he made it for Ruth - she absolutely loved it when she came on holiday. Tom loved his playhouse - he told Ruth and Charlotte 'you can't go in here unless you have my permission' - he was quite a character. Once he got a mobile phone he could take pictures of them and said 'if you break in here I am going to take pictures of you and I am going to call the police'".

A couple who bought a cottage for £1K have turned it into the ultimate playground for their grandkids - including three life-size playhouses. | Tom Wren / SWNS

Alban said: "The final one was Charlotte's and that is a Victorian post office and a copy of one I had done in my village when I apprentice carpenter and joiner. She looked very cute this tiny little girl wobbling into the shop with her shop in front of her and sometimes she came out with a basket of plastic strawberries to play."

Quirky holiday cottage

When their boys left they decided to turn the cottage into a holiday let to make extra money - with people from all over the country and abroad visiting. With their middle son having three kids, Alban let his creative side take over once more and build the three playhouses for their grandchildren.

Alban would spend his evenings and weekends working on the houses in his spare time.

Alban and Angela Bunting at Charlotte's Post Office. | Tom Wren / SWNS

Angela said: "Our grandchildren would come for a whole week to play in the houses. And they wanted us to come shopping in the post office. People on holiday once they got to know what we were doing they'd gather tins and things for the post office and people kept bringing things for us and that's how we filled it all up - including a metal till."

‘What childhood dreams are made of’

One review said: “This cottage is what childhood dreams are made of. I was surprised that there wasn’t a cupboard that actually led to Narnia!''

Carol Klein, BBC Open Garden, said: ''This is a garden not just for plants people, but for the whole family. I think this is the most inspiring garden I’ve ever been in.''