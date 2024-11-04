Edinburgh has been rocked by unverified reports of a ‘severed head’ having been found in Cowgate after a horror bus crash which killed a 74-year-old man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds have taken to social media in the 24 hours since police were called to reports of a pedestrian having been hit by a single-decker bus in the city’s party district.

Here is everything we know so far about the horror crash.

Major emergency services operation

Officers descended on Cowgate at around 7.30pm on Saturday, November 2, and closed the road. The street was taped off and officers were seen standing guard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrounding streets were closed a short time later, including Candlemaker Row, Guthrie Street and Blair Street, but they have since reopened. Halloween revellers were also asked to leave pubs and bars and members of the public were urged to avoid the area.

Images from the scene show multiple police cars and officers at the scene. Forensic teams also attended and erected two tents on different parts of the road.

Cowgate was swarming with police and forensics after a 74-year-old man was hit by a bus | Mason Dowie

Man confirmed dead by police - investigation launched

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed on Sunday that a 74-year-old man died after he was hit by a single-decker bus in Cowgate.

Sergeant Louise Birrell, of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident. Officers have spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time and work is ongoing to check public and private CCTV footage.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to police. If you have any information about what happened, then please get in touch.”

Social media frenzy - police urge public to stop sharing images

Graphic images and videos which appear to show the victim of the crash have been shared widely on social media. One video appears to show a group of men in fancy dress finding a ‘severed head’ in the middle of the road.

Police are now urging members of the public to stop the spread of these images which officers said are causing distress to the victim’s family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@edinburghthing

Chief Inspector Trisha Clark, the local area commander, said: “We are aware of videos and images circulating on social media which are causing distress to the deceased's family and those viewing them inadvertently. We would ask members of the public not to share them out of respect for his family, and to report them to the relevant social media platform to prevent further circulation.

“There has been a lot of speculation, and I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public.

“This was a tragic incident. We are investigating a crash, and our road policing officers, assisted by local officers, are continuing to carry out enquiries.”

Witnesses report being ‘scared’ during incident

Eyewitnesses who were in and around Cowgate at the time of the incident also shared what they had seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy, a restaurant owner who did not wish to give his surname, was walking in the area at around 7.45pm after finishing work, and he said the atmosphere in the usually bustling street was ‘very intense and quiet’.

The 40-year-old took images of police cars lining the streets and said there were ‘strong’ blue flashing lights.

"Half a dozen police cars were blocking Cowgate. I felt scared under the strong blue light and sure something really bad must have happened. I did stop a while but couldn't see anything so I left,” he said.

Edinburgh drivers are advised to avoid the Cowgate following a traffic incident. | @edinburghthing

"The atmosphere was very intense and quiet compared to a normal Saturday night, which is full of music in Cowgate."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason Dowie, a bartender from Edinburgh, was also enjoying a night out at the BrewDog pub in Cowgate when he saw police shutting off the road.

The 29-year-old then saw around six emergency vehicles arrive at the scene and, after he went outside to vape, he found the street cordoned off.

"I reacted with curiosity more than anything else," he said. "I was in BrewDog which wasn't in the immediate cordon so we were allowed to stay. I then went down to the Three Sisters which was still in full swing.

"They weren't letting anyone that wasn't already within the cordon onto Cowgate from Grassmarket however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was a fairly large presence around. A big team of white hats arrived - I presume they're the forensics guys. I'd say there were maybe five or six vehicles, with more arriving throughout the night."

Police Scotland are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 3395 of November 2.