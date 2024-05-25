Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CCTV footage shows the chilling moment when a learner driver killed two cyclists in an hit-and-run incident after he had been drinking.

Dashcam footage shows how a ‘callous’ motorist - who was uninsured and had only a provisional driving licence - killed a father and son who were cycling together.

Killer driver Paul Yates, aged 36, was behind the wheel of his car after he had been out drinking. He caused the deaths of Dean Jones, 44, and Lewis Daines, 16, before continuing to drive, injuring a woman and her children.

Paul Yates has been jailed for causing the deaths of a father and son who were out on their bikes, through his dangerous driving

Around 9pm, Yates, of Manor Road, Barnsley, attempted to overtake a vehicle on a single carriageway, but during the manoeuvre he lost control of the car and left the carriageway, travelling at speed towards the cyclists. Yates got out of his car, walked over to Dean and Lewis, who lay critically injured on the ground, before getting back in his car and fleeing the scene.

Hit and run driver crashes again

CCTV footage shows Yates’ car extremely damaged as he continues to drive it, with the bonnet flying up and blocking his view out of his windscreen.

Damage to Yates' car

A short time later, Yates crashed into the back of a Volkswagen Tiguan ‘at speed’, leaving children inside frightened and shocked as he drove off - and attempted to evade the police.

Wanted man spent 11 days on the run from police

A wanted appeal was published for Yates and after 11 days on the run, he was arrested.

Dean Jones and Lewis Daines lost their lives in the incident

Dangerous driver sentenced

Yates, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, reduced from 18 years due to his early guilty plea. He was also disqualified from driving for 13 years.

Lead investigating officer, Sergeant John Taylor, from the South Yorkshire Police Serious Collisions Unit, said: “Throughout this investigation, Dean, Lewis and their family have remained at the heart of our inquiry, alongside ensuring Yates cannot cause any further harm to our communities.